Dan Evans walks off with ‘nice feeling’ after US Open exit

Exhausted Dan Evans says his history-making run at the US Open has helped rekindle his love for the sport as he finally ran out of steam.

The 34-year-old lost in four sets to Alex de Minaur, but leaves New York with a piece of history, having won the longest-ever match at the tournament with his five-hour-33-minute first-round victory over Karen Khachanov.

But he paid the price for that physical exertion as his hip seized up during the match and was unable to play properly in the final two sets of his 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-0 6-0 loss.

After a “disaster” year, where Evans has struggled with form and injury, he says his three matches at Flushing Meadows proves he can still compete.

“This week’s brought a lot of good things,” he said. “And as I said, not that I fell out of love with tennis, but it’s just given me a glimpse that I’m still pretty good.

“And that’s a nice feeling walking off.

“I loved it out there. And like I’ve said it millions of times, New York’s the city, isn’t it?”

He continued: “It’s just an amazing place to play tennis. I took it in. I looked around and I loved what I was seeing to be playing in front of those people.

“It’s not going to last forever. We all know that. And it’s probably the first time I’ve looked around and seen people smiling and shouting and hollering at me.

“I lost tonight. But, you know, I leave with great tennis in my legs and that’s good thing for the rest of the year.”

Evans competed well until his hip seized up and even medical treatment could not save him as De Minaur rattled off 12 games in a row.

The Brit would have been well within his rights to retire, given he could hardly move, but stayed out there to fight.

“It was pretty bemusing, or whatever the word is, that the fans started to boo me when the irony was, I was staying out there for them,” he said.

“And of course, I respect Alex. I don’t think you should be pulling out on a grand slam. You finish the match.

“That’s just my way, and that’s how I was brought up. You stay until the end and shake hands. And he actually said, ‘Thanks for staying out there, respect’.

“After the second set, it reads 6-0 6-0. But that’s by the by, for me.

“I couldn’t give a shit what it says, I stayed out there to fight until the to the last one.”

On his injury, he added: “It’s all connected to the first day. It was my groin and my hips been sore ever since, and it will be fine after a few days rest.

“A few beers will help it as well.”