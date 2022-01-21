Dan Evans has made it to the Australian Open third round but has only played one match after his second round opponent Arthur Rinderknech withdrew with a wrist injury.

He breezed his first match against David Goffin in straight sets and British fans will be wishing him well as he is their best chance of a win in the men’s singles. Andy Murray lost in the second round and Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady bowed out in the first.

Evans has said there aren’t enough British stars at the event, saying after his first round win: “There is not enough, as simple as that.

“We need more people inside the 250 coming to these tournaments. We’re getting better at this level, but at the lower levels we need more and I just think the top 25 in Britain is not strong enough.”

Evans will be in action once again in Melbourne where anyone could take the crown after Novak Djokovic’s deportation. But when will he play and who is his opponent? Here’s all you need to know.

When will Dan Evans play again?

Dan Evans will compete against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday, 22 January at the John Cain Arena. The match isn’t due to start until after 6am GMT with three matches scheduled before the British star’s on the court.

It will be a tough encounter for Evans as the Canadian is the ninth seed but a consolation for the 31-year-old is Auger-Aliassime is yet to win a match in straight sets.

And an added boost for Evans will be the memory of the last time the two clashed. They faced one another in the final of the 2021 Murray River Open where the British player won 6-2, 6-3 to win his first ATP title.