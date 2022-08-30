Dan Evans win means early British promise continues at Flushing Meadows

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dan Evans swept aside Jiri Vesely to become the fifth British player through to the second round of the US Open.

With defending champion Emma Raducanu still to play, this is already the joint most British players to reach the second round in New York since 1981, with Evans joining Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Harriet Dart.

Evans made the fourth round here last year and arrived at Flushing Meadows buoyed by a run to the semi-finals of the ATP Tour event in Montreal earlier this month.

And he was ruthless against Czech Vesely, wrapping up a 6-4 6-1 6-1 victory in and hour and 55 minutes in brutally hot conditions.

Evans, seeded 20th, was focused from the first point and the quality of his performance was demonstrated by his final tally of 44 winners and only eight unforced errors.