Dan Evans win means early British promise continues at Flushing Meadows

Evans joins Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Harriet Dart in the last 64.

Eleanor Crooks
Tuesday 30 August 2022 20:00
Dan Evans is through to the second round of the US Open (Steven Paston/PA)
Dan Evans swept aside Jiri Vesely to become the fifth British player through to the second round of the US Open.

With defending champion Emma Raducanu still to play, this is already the joint most British players to reach the second round in New York since 1981, with Evans joining Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Harriet Dart.

Evans made the fourth round here last year and arrived at Flushing Meadows buoyed by a run to the semi-finals of the ATP Tour event in Montreal earlier this month.

And he was ruthless against Czech Vesely, wrapping up a 6-4 6-1 6-1 victory in and hour and 55 minutes in brutally hot conditions.

Evans, seeded 20th, was focused from the first point and the quality of his performance was demonstrated by his final tally of 44 winners and only eight unforced errors.

