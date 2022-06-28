I can have a party on my own – Dan Evans fails to add to British successes

The British number two suffered an early exit at Wimbledon.

Jonathan Veal
Tuesday 28 June 2022 21:43
Dan Evans was beaten in the first round at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Dan Evans does not feel like he is missing out on the British party at Wimbledon after his shock first-round loss.

Nine British players are through to the second round – the most since 1997 – but Evans, seeded 28th, is not one of them after he was hammered 6-1 6-4 6-3 by world number 99 Australian Jason Kubler.

Although he admitted to being hurt by the loss, the British number two said not being part of the home success did not bother him.

Asked if he felt he was missing out, he replied: “No, no. I can have a party on my own.

“I was just saying to the people with me, it’s sport, isn’t it? Some days you don’t have a good day. That’s why they roll the balls out. If it was done on rankings, there would be no tournament.

“That’s what it is. It hurts, but you always want to do well here. I’ve done well here in the past. But the facts are I lost and he was too good.

Dan Evans was beaten on Court Two (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

“I’ll be moving on pretty swiftly. The beauty of this game is there’s another chance just around the corner.

“Yeah, as I said, it hurts. I’m a big boy now. There will be plenty more chances. Although you guys think this is the two weeks, there’s three other slams, there’s 30 other tournaments in the year I’ll play. These things will happen. That’s what happens.

“Again, it’s disappointing, it’s frustrating, it hurts. It’s not nice to have a fiancee, coach, all them lose as well. It’s not just me. It’s a team effort.”

