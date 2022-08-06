Emma Raducanu eclipsed by Liudmila Samsonova at Citi Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Second seed Emma Raducanu’s Citi Open run has ended with a quarter-final defeat against Liudmila Samsonova in Washington.

Despite a tight opening set, Raducanu was ultimately overpowered 7-6 (6) 6-1 by the Russian world number 60.

Samsonova saved four set points en route to clinching the first set before cruising home in the second with nine aces and 33 winners for the match.

Raducanu proved to be her own worst enemy as she struggled to compete with Samsanova’s strength, mustering just eight winners and a single ace to go along with 24 unforced errors.

In the ATP event, British men’s number two Dan Evans fell in three sets to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in their quarter-final clash.

After losing the opening set in a tiebreak, Evans rallied to claim the second in convincing fashion.

However he was unable to sustain that momentum in the third as the world number 96 pulled out a 7-6 (5) 4-6 7-5 victory.