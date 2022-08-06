Emma Raducanu eclipsed by Liudmila Samsonova at Citi Open
Fellow Brit Dan Evans also went down in Washington.
Second seed Emma Raducanu’s Citi Open run has ended with a quarter-final defeat against Liudmila Samsonova in Washington.
Despite a tight opening set, Raducanu was ultimately overpowered 7-6 (6) 6-1 by the Russian world number 60.
Samsonova saved four set points en route to clinching the first set before cruising home in the second with nine aces and 33 winners for the match.
Raducanu proved to be her own worst enemy as she struggled to compete with Samsanova’s strength, mustering just eight winners and a single ace to go along with 24 unforced errors.
In the ATP event, British men’s number two Dan Evans fell in three sets to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in their quarter-final clash.
After losing the opening set in a tiebreak, Evans rallied to claim the second in convincing fashion.
However he was unable to sustain that momentum in the third as the world number 96 pulled out a 7-6 (5) 4-6 7-5 victory.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.