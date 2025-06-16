Dan Evans stuns Frances Tiafoe in first round at Queen’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Evans celebrated the best win of his career on grass after beating world number 13 Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the HSBC Championships.

The 35-year-old kept his cool on a sun-baked Andy Murray Arena at Queen’s Club with a 7-5 6-2 victory.

It was the former British number one’s second career win over a top-20 opponent on grass, having knocked 16th-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili out of Wimbledon six years ago.

Evans, now ranked a lowly 199 and mainly competing at lower-tier Challenger events, said: “It’s always amazing to play here. I was lucky I got the wild card.

“I didn’t know he was top 20 – but I knew he was very good. I’m happy to play some good tennis because it has been few and far between.

“Days like this are why I’ve been carrying on playing. I’ve been preparing really well and focusing on what I needed to today.

“It has been a long year so far. I’ve been playing the lower tournaments, but this is why I’m hanging around to try and get some wins on the grass.”

A run of five games in a row did the damage, with a neat serve and volley wrapping up a tight first set.

American Tiafoe had to retire from his first-round match last year after slipping over and injuring his hip.

It was Evans who took a tumble early in the second set, but he recovered to consolidate another break with an ace.

He had a stroke of luck when a forehand clipped the net and rolled over to clinch a second break, before wrapping up a notable win with a volley.

Evans will face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Brandon Nakashima in round two.