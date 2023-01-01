Dan Evans’ win steers Great Britain into quarter-finals of United Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dan Evans shrugged off a desperate second set to sink Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas and steer Great Britain into the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Sydney.

Evans’ 6-3 1-6 6-3 success gave his side an unassailable lead in their Group D clash following Saturday’s wins for Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan in the inaugural mixed team event.

Evans broke his opponent in his first service game of the deciding set and rallied again after the Spaniard hit back to level the set at 2-2.

Ramos-Vinolas saved a match point on his serve at 5-3 but Evans was undaunted and served out the next game to book Britain’s last-eight berth.

Earlier, Harriet Dart had missed the chance to seal Britain’s victory when she was defeated 6-7 (6) 7-6 (5) 6-1 by world number 13 Paula Badosa.