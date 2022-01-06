Great Britain out of ATP Cup despite beating United States in doubles decider

Great Britain are out of the ATP Cup despite finishing their Group C matches with victory over the United States

Dan Evans and Jamie Murray had kept Britain in with a chance of making the semi-finals of the Sydney event as they battled back from a set and a break down against US pair Taylor Fritz and John Isner to triumph 6-7 (3) 7-5 10-8.

That secured the British team a 2-1 victory in the tie and left them needing Germany to win their later tie against Canada in order to advance.

But wins for Denis Shapovalov over Jan-Lennard Struff (7-6 (5) 4-6 6-3) and then Felix Auger-Aliassime against Alexander Zverev (6-4 4-6 6-3) saw the Canadians advance instead to a last-four meeting with defending champions Russia.

Britain, who had beaten Germany 2-1 and then lost 2-0 to Canada earlier in the group, headed into their doubles showdown with the US after Evans beat Isner 6-4 7-6 (3) and Cameron Norrie was then defeated 7-6 (4) 3-6 6-1 by Fritz.

Evans and Murray had already won one deciding match against Germany and produced another impressive display.

Evans told the ATP’s website: “Jamie talked me through the whole match. I don’t call anything, he calls everything, I just go with it.

“It makes my job a lot easier when I have him everywhere, so I just run around basically and hopefully he mops it up.”

Murray added: “We were just hustling. We just kept saying, ‘Just try to get the ball back in play, start the point’, and tried to use our skills after that.

“We played an amazing point to break back at 4-2, got a bit of momentum and played a great tie-break, which is ultimately what it comes down to so many times.”