Dan Evans breezes into quarter-finals at Nottingham Open

The British number two, who is top seed for the event, won 7-5, 6-0

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 08 June 2022 19:56
Dan Evans reached the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Open (Nigel French/PA)
Dan Evans swept aside Italy’s Thomas Fabbiano to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open on a rain-affected day.

The British number two, who is top seed for the event, won 7-5 6-0 to set up a last-eight meeting with Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Huesler had dispatched fellow Briton Dan Cox, but Ryan Peniston moved into the next round with a 6-4 7-6 (4) success over Borna Gojo of Croatia.

Heather Watson failed to make the most of a bright start as she fell to a 7-5 6-2 defeat against Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the women’s event.

Watson was a break up in the first set and missed the chance to convert a set point before the world number 55 went on to wrap up a comfortable victory.

There was also disappointment for home wild card Jodie Burrage, who put up a credible performance in a 6-2 7-6 (4) to Chinese fourth seed Shuai Zhang.

Harriet Dart clawed back the second set against Italian third seed Camila Giorgi, with their match poised at 5-7 6-4 when play was suspended for the day.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in