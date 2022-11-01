Dan Evans sets up Stefanos Tsitsipas clash with Paris Masters win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dan Evans battled his way into the second round of the Paris Masters with victory over Brandon Nakashima.

The British number two’s 6-3 3-6 6-4 win was his first at the Bercy event and set up a showdown with Greek world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday.

Evans broke for 2-1 in the opening set and took his first set point on the Nakashima serve when the world number 50’s backhand drifted wide.

American Nakashima converted his first break point of the match to take the initiative at the start of the second.

Evans saved three break points to stay in it at 3-4 but Nakashima took his third set point to force the decider.

However, 32-year-old Evans began to dominate at the net again and a couple of crisp volleys secured a break for 3-2.

Two match points came and went on Nakashima’s serve but Evans finished the job on his own to wrap up victory in two hours and nine minutes.