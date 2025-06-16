Dan Evans rolls back the years to dismantle Frances Tiafoe in first upset at Queen’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Only two summers ago Dan Evans was up at a career-high ranking of 21st in the world. Now the Birmingham-born player is just a fraction inside the top 200, having dropped out of it altogether earlier this year.

His season so far has been one of hard grind with little reward, spent largely plugging away on the lower-tier, lower-profile Challenger tour. He has only won one ATP-level match this season, on the grass last week at s’Hertogenbosch, where he came through qualifying to reach the last-16.

But somewhere the Brit always comes alive is on the grass. And under bright Queen’s Club sunshine on the Andy Murray Arena, Evans produced some of his best inventive, classy tennis to dismantle the world No 13 and seventh seed Frances Tiafoe. His 7-5, 6-2 win was his first top-20 victory since October 2023 (coincidentally, also over the American).

Now the British No 7, Evans’ slide down the rankings has not necessarily been because of a drop-off in form, but because of the somewhat arbitrary nature of the points system. In August last year the then 58th-ranked Evans opted not to defend his Washington Open title in favour of entering the Paris Olympics, where he partnered Andy Murray in the Scot’s farewell tournament. The consequence was he slipped to 178th.

It has been a long road trying to claw his way back up, more akin to playing snakes and ladders than professional tennis. At 35, Evans is only too aware time is not on his side. Earlier this year he brushed off the idea of retirement, targeting a return to the top 100. After months of toil, it is matches like these that make the grind feel worth it, and it was vintage Evans who took to the court on Monday.

open image in gallery Dan Evans celebrated an impressive win ( Getty Images )

As women’s champion Tatjana Maria sliced her way through the field last week, causing the brains of four successive top-20 players to short-circuit, so too did Evans frustrate Tiafoe with his hugely effective backhand slice. In almost every backhand-to-backhand exchange it was the Brit who came out on top; in almost every longer rally, it was Evans who stayed patient, either forcing the error from an increasingly frustrated Tiafoe, or – more commonly – lashing in a winner.

In the early stages the pair were well-matched, and Tiafoe – a French Open quarter-finalist this year – earned the first opportunity to break, leading at 2-1. But in what was to become a pattern, Evans dug himself out of trouble, and with his all-court game firing it was the Brit who struck first. A double fault from Tiafoe brought up break point, and a brilliant passing shot from the Brit sealed the game.

But his concentration wavered and Tiafoe broke straight back, ruthlessly punishing a couple of errors. Evans has at times shown a tendency to get bogged down in his own mind on court. There was none of that here, as he recovered his rhythm on serve, and after holding to love for 5-5, a sublime backhand down the line gave him a second chance to break.

open image in gallery Frances Tiafoe seemed to run out of ideas early on in the first-round encounter ( Getty Images )

Once he broke he hit his stride. Another lengthy rally went the Brit’s way courtesy of another fine passing shot that Tiafoe could only hopelessly watch drift by. Evans took the set with an exquisite forehand volley.

Now not only playing some of his best tennis but full of self-belief, the world No 190 started to enjoy himself. And Tiafoe cracked, double faulting to hand over an early break. Like in the first set Tiafoe had an immediate chance to level as Evans took a tumble on the baseline, but the 35-year-old regrouped and held with some excellent serving.

As Evans rattled through the second set Tiafoe, one of the game’s most swashbuckling characters, looked a shell of his usual self. Evans broke again for a 4-1 lead thanks to a fortunate net cord and, on Tiafoe’s serve, produced a highlight reel-worthy shot for match point, sprinting from corner to corner in a lengthy rally until the seventh seed volleyed wide.

open image in gallery Evans' backhand slice frequently got the better of the American ( Getty Images )

The first was saved and Tiafoe held; but another ludicrous rally went Evans’ way to set up a second. Serving for the match, Evans went from flailing at the baseline, lobbing his opponent from deep in the court, to winning the point with a sweet drop shot, an exhibition-style rally that summed up the encounter.

Another fine drop shot sealed it and the crowd gave a standing ovation to Evans’ biggest win since 2023, the year his ranking, and career, peaked. Evans’ relief was palpable; Tiafoe looked emotionally spent. Maybe he hadn’t quite prepared for the level of tennis Evans can still bring, fired up in front of a home crowd, playing with British grass under his feet.

“I'm happy to play some good tennis because it has been few and far between,” the Brit said afterwards. “Days like this are why I've been carrying on playing.

“It has been a long year so far, I've been playing the lower tournaments, but this is why I'm hanging around to try and get some wins on the grass.”

His draw doesn’t get any easier; he will face either another American in Brandon Nakashima or the huge-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard, whose 6’8” frame is ideally suited to grass. But on the basis of this showing, Evans will be hanging around a little while longer.