Dan Evans retires during opening match at Queen’s after slipping on court

Britain’s Dan Evans had to retire from his first-round match at the cinch Championships through injury.

The 34-year-old had shared the opening two sets with America’s Brandon Nakashima when he slipped and fell at the back of the court.

After a medical time-out and lengthy treatment to his right leg, Evans was forced to withdraw, a worrying sight with Wimbledon less than two weeks away.

He was the second player to retire after slipping on the grass at Queen’s Club this week, with Frances Tiafoe injuring his hip on Monday.

There was better news for British wild card Billy Harris.

The 29-year-old from Nottingham picked up the biggest win of his career by beating Argentine world number 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4 3-6 6-3.