Dan Evans worried about missing Wimbledon and Olympics after knee injury

Evans took a nasty fall on the grass in his first-round match at the cinch Championships against American Brandon Nakashima.

Andy Sims
Tuesday 18 June 2024 19:03
Dan Evans fears he has damaged medial collateral ligaments in his right knee (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dan Evans fears he has damaged medial collateral ligaments in his right knee (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

A tearful Dan Evans admitted he was “heartbroken” at the prospect of missing Wimbledon and the Olympics after suffering a knee injury at Queen’s Club.

Just two days after he was named in the Great Britain squad for Paris 2024, Evans took a nasty fall on the grass in his first-round match at the cinch Championships against American Brandon Nakashima.

The 34-year-old fears he has damaged medial collateral ligaments in his right knee.

He has had to pull out of playing doubles with Andy Murray at Queen’s this week and will instead undergo a scan in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury.

“I’m worried, no doubt,” he said. “I mean, a good thing, I thought it was my groin. That settled down pretty much straight away.

“But I think it’s MCL, sort of a bit inside of the knee. There is an issue there, that’s for sure after the testing so far with the physios.

“So I’ve got to wait 48 hours, let it settle, and then get a scan. I’m worried, yeah. That’s the bottom line, of course. Yeah, I’m in limbo a bit.

“It’s frustrating. If I miss the Olympics or Wimbledon it would be a tough one to swallow, no doubt.

“I don’t know. I’m just, I’m heartbroken at the minute, to be honest. Yeah, it’s tough.”

