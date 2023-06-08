Dan Evans’ Wimbledon preparations dented by defeat in Surbiton

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British number one Dan Evans suffered a surprise loss in the Surbiton Trophy second round.

The world number 25 kicked off his preparations for Wimbledon early at the Challenger event in south London, but, after winning his last-32 match on Tuesday, he was beaten in straight sets by Canadian Gabriel Diallo.

The world number 146 won 7-5 6-2 to book a quarter-final place against Jurij Rodionov.

Evans, who was the first seed at Surbiton, is due to head to the Challenger event in Nottingham next week and his exit opens the draw up for Andy Murray.

The two-time Wimbledon champion who faces Australian Jason Kubler in Friday’s last-eight tie, is the second seed and will be eyeing his first grass title since winning at SW19 in 2016.

There were mixed results in the women’s ITF tournament, with seven Britons in action.

Katie Boulter came from a set down to beat compatriot Sonny Kartal 3-6 6-3 6-4 while Lily Miyazaki won another all-British affair, winning 6-4 7-5 against Eden Silva.

Isabelle Lacy did not have to go on court to advance as her opponent Sachia Vickery pulled out while Katie Swan was leading 5-3 in the first set when Oceane Dodin retired injured.

Harriet Dart headed out as she lost 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-4 to Tatjana Maria.