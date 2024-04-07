Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Danielle Collins wins Charleston Open to seal back-to-back titles

Collins won the Miami Open last week.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 07 April 2024 23:16
Danielle Collins prevailed at the Charleston Open (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Danielle Collins prevailed at the Charleston Open (Lynne Sladky/AP) (AP)

Danielle Collins secured back-to-back tournament wins with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Charleston Open final.

After winning the Miami Open last week, Collins earned her 13th successive victory in style as she dropped just three games in her latest triumph.

The American, who moved up to 15th in the world rankings, needed just 77 minutes to dismiss her opponent without facing a break point in the whole of the contest.

https://x.com/WTA/status/1777063713234702821

Collins said: “I had a lot of matches in Miami and I had a lot of matches here.

“I had, at one point in this tournament, two matches in one day, which is not easy to pull off. I don’t know if I’ve done that before as a professional. I feel like the last time I did that was like in 12-and-unders.

“So to be able to physically battle and push myself to a new limit gives me a lot of confidence. I’ve been so happy to be, obviously, playing at the level that I’ve been playing, but to be able to back it up two weeks in a row has just been fantastic.”

