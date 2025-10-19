Daniil Medvedev ends two-year title drought with Almaty Open success
Medvedev beat Corentin Moutet in a competitive final to win his first title since May 2023
Former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev ended an 882-day wait for his 21st ATP Tour title when he beat Corentin Moutet 7-5 4-6 6-3 in the Almaty Open final.
Russian Medvedev, 29, last won a title at the Italian Open in May 2023 and has lost six finals since, including at the US Open and Australian Open.
"It continues my funny story of 21 titles in 21 different cities," former U.S. Open champion Medvedev said.
Medvedev, ranked 14th in the world, struggled with unforced errors against Frenchman Moutet, who was chasing his maiden ATP title.
The Russian made 13 unforced errors in the first two sets while Moutet had only four but Medvedev served three aces in the decider and held his nerve to prevail.
"I was not super happy with how I played in some moments of the match, but to win feels amazing. In the most important points I played good," Medvedev said.
Reuters
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments