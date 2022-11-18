Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev to stay unbeaten at ATP Finals

The Serbian admitted struggling physically in a 6-3 6-7 (5) 7-6 (2) success

Eleanor Crooks
Friday 18 November 2022 17:03
Comments
Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Daniil Medvedev (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Daniil Medvedev (Antonio Calanni/AP)
(AP)

Novak Djokovic battled to a three-hour victory over Daniil Medvedev to remain unbeaten at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Djokovic was already guaranteed to top the group and play Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday but he dug deep to avoid defeat, completing a 6-3 6-7 (5) 7-6 (2) victory after three hours and 11 minutes.

The 35-year-old was clearly struggling physically late in the second set and into the third and Medvedev served for the match at 5-4 in the decider, but Djokovic found a way back.

The Serbian told Amazon Prime Video: “It’s a huge relief. Daniil and I had some battles in the past and I knew coming into the match today it’s going to be his last match of the season and he is definitely not going to want to finish the season with a loss.

“I started off very well, had my chances early in the second. He just played very well in those decisive moments. I didn’t feel physically so well in the third set to be honest, I struggled a lot staying physically there.

Recommended

“I’m really proud of being able to find that last drop of energy and necessary focus in order to come back into the match.

“This match against one of the greatest rivals I have today was very important regardless of the fact I’d qualified already and I really wanted to win.”

Medvedev, who won the title in 2020 and reached the final again last year, leaves Turin having lost each of his three group matches in deciding tie-breaks.

In the doubles, Britain’s Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof kept their semi-final hopes alive with victory over Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek but they need Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic to beat Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis to make the last four.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in