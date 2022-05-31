Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open

Danish teenager Holger Rune and Croatian veteran Marin Cilic recorded shocks on Monday.

Andy Sims
Tuesday 31 May 2022 04:30
Second seed Daniil Medvedev was beaten on Monday (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Second seed Daniil Medvedev was beaten on Monday (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
(AP)

Danish teenager Holger Rune stunned Greek fourth seed and last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev was also a surprise casualty, in straight sets to Croatian veteran Marin Cilic.

World number one Iga Swiatek dropped a set for the first time at the tournament but got past Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in three.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day nine at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Recommended

Proud mum Aneke Rune celebrates her son’s win (Christophe Ena/AP)
(AP)

Match of the day

Rune had not won a match at a grand slam before arriving in Paris last week, but the rookie battled to a thrilling victory over an out-of-sorts Tsitsipas, winning 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 on a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Shot of the day

Zheng Qinwen’s drop shots had Swiatek scrambling at times during the top seed’s win.

Quote of the day

These kids are going to want to beat me badly because obviously they are chasing. I'm hungry to beat them too

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Fans of the day

Lucky these boys aren’t fans of Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Stat of the day

With Rune joining fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals it is the first time two teenage men have reached the last eight of a grand slam since the 1994 French Open.

Brit watch

Not a vintage day. Neal Skupski and America’s Desirae Krawczyk bowed out in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles, losing a match tie-break 10-8 to Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen. Lloyd Glasspool and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara lost in the men’s doubles to Matwe Middelkoop and Rohan Bopanna.

Fallen seeds

Daniil Medvedev crashed out in the night match (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
(AP)

Women: Madison Keys (22), Camila Giorgi (28)

Men: Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Jannick Sinner (11), Hubert Hurkacz (12)

Up next

Recommended

It has been the most hotly-anticipated match since the draw was made. Rafael Nadal, the 13-time winner, takes on defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be the 59th time the duo, with 41 grand slam titles between them, have met. The box-office showdown is the night match, starting around 7.45pm UK time.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in