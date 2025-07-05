Wimbledon diary: Arthur Ashe remembered and Kasatkina’s earring causes problems

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon remembered trailblazer Arthur Ashe – 50 years on from his historic Centre Court triumph.

Ashe became the first black player to win the men’s singles title after beating fellow American Jimmy Connors 6–1 6–1 5–7 6–4 in the final on July 5, 1975.

It was his third and final grand slam success following victories at the 1968 US Open and 1970 Australian Open. He also captained the US Davis Cup team.

To celebrate the anniversary, Wimbledon have an installation in the International Tennis Centre tunnel and a new museum display about him.

Growing up, Ashe, who died aged 49 in 1993 after contracting AIDS from a blood transfusion during heart surgery in the early 1980s, had been refused permission to play tennis in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia because of his skin colour.

British and Irish sporting stars crammed into the Royal Box on day six.

World Cup final hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst, five-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave and former cricket star Lord Botham were among the special guests.

They were joined on Centre Court by Olympic champions Dame Denise Lewis, Dame Kelly Holmes and Sir Jason and Dame Laura Kenny, in addition to a host of Paralympians, including 19-time gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey.

As is tradition on middle Saturday of the Championships, the host of famous faces from across the sporting spectrum were invited by All England Club chair Debbie Jevans.

Britain’s Jodie Burrage had a mixed day.

The 26-year-old was up early to watch boyfriend Ben White make his British and Irish Lions debut in a 26-10 win over New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney.

She then joined forces with Sonay Kartal in the women’s doubles, losing 6-3 6-1 to 11th seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund.

Women’s 16th seed Daria Kasatkina endured a day to forget.

During a straight-sets exit at the hands of Liudmila Samsonova, which featured two rain delays, she lost a game after her earring become caught in her shirt.

“It’s really not easy, part of you is telling yourself to just put a bunch of balls into the court and that’s all you have to do but she is an amazing player, injuries or no injuries.” – Emma Navarro on defeating defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova, who required medical treatment during the match.

