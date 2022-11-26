Canada battle past Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga.

Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world No 18.

However, Felix Auger-Aliassime had a much easier time on court as he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 to level things up for Canada and take the semi-final contest to a decisive doubles.

World No 6 Auger-Aliassime then teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to complete a remarkable comeback for the Canadians as the pair ground out a 7-6 (2) 7-5 success over Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini to book a place against Australia in Sunday’s showdown.

The Australians had made sure of a first Davis Cup final appearance in 19 years on Friday when they edged past Croatia in the opening semi.