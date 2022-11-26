Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Canada battle past Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil won the decisive doubles to seal victory for the Canadians

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 26 November 2022 21:57
Comments
<p>Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil won the decisive doubles </p>

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil won the decisive doubles

(EPA)

Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga.

Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world No 18.

However, Felix Auger-Aliassime had a much easier time on court as he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 to level things up for Canada and take the semi-final contest to a decisive doubles.

World No 6 Auger-Aliassime then teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to complete a remarkable comeback for the Canadians as the pair ground out a 7-6 (2) 7-5 success over Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini to book a place against Australia in Sunday’s showdown.

The Australians had made sure of a first Davis Cup final appearance in 19 years on Friday when they edged past Croatia in the opening semi.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in