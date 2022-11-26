Canada battle past Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil won the decisive doubles to seal victory for the Canadians
Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga.
Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world No 18.
However, Felix Auger-Aliassime had a much easier time on court as he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 to level things up for Canada and take the semi-final contest to a decisive doubles.
World No 6 Auger-Aliassime then teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to complete a remarkable comeback for the Canadians as the pair ground out a 7-6 (2) 7-5 success over Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini to book a place against Australia in Sunday’s showdown.
The Australians had made sure of a first Davis Cup final appearance in 19 years on Friday when they edged past Croatia in the opening semi.
