Great Britain find out Davis Cup opponents for 2025

Great Britain have been handed a trip to Japan in the first round of the 2025 Davis Cup qualifiers.

Having previously seen a round-robin group stage held just after the US Open, the International Tennis Federation has opted to return to home-and-away ties.

Britain were the 11th seeds for Monday’s first-round draw, with unseeded Japan selected for choice of court for the tie, which will be played across two days – either on January 31 and February 1 or February 1-2.

Each first-round tie consists of two singles matches on day one and also a doubles match followed by two singles matches on day two.

As top seeds, the Netherlands – who reached last month’s final against Italy in Malaga – were handed a bye straight into the second round which will be played between September 12-14.

At that stage, 14 teams will face off to then go through to a final eight event in November, with defending champions Italy named as the host nation for the next three years.

open image in gallery GB will hope to improve on last year’s performance when they were knocked out int he group stage of the Davis Cup Finals ( PA Wire )

Elsewhere in Monday’s first-round draw, second seeds Australia were drawn against Sweden, Canada will play Hungary and Germany take on Israel. The United States are set to face Chinese Taipei, who were selected for choice of court.

The last three Davis Cup finals have been played in Spain, which saw some 65,000 spectators head to Malaga for the 2024 showpiece event at the Martin Carpena Arena.

Bologna will host the finals in 2025, when Italy – led by world No 1 Jannik Sinner – will look to secure a third straight title.

ITF President David Haggerty said: “We are delighted to partner with the FITP for the Davis Cup Final 8. Italy has a rich history in tennis and a proven ability to host world-class sporting events.

“We are confident that over the next three years working with the FITP we can take the Davis Cup even higher, providing an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike.”