Jacob Fearnley shines on Davis Cup debut as Great Britain level Japan tie
Fearnley beat Kei Nishikori 6-3 6-3 after Billy Harris was beaten by Yoshihito Nishioka
Jacob Fearnley delivered an impressive Davis Cup debut as he levelled Great Britain’s tie with Japan after the opening day.
With Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie not involved in the first qualification round for the finals, Fearnley was handed his debut as the highest-ranked British player.
Fresh from his recent run to the third round of the Australian Open, the 23-year-old again delivered on the big stage, beating former grand slam finalist Kei Nishikori 6-3 6-3.
It was an important win as it came after Billy Harris lost the opening rubber, going down 7-5 6-1 to Yoshihito Nishioka.
“I am feeling great, I was extremely nervous before the match, as to be expected, it is my first Davis Cup match and playing such a great player I knew I had to play good,” Fearnley said.
“I was a bit nervous but I ended up playing a great match so I am happy.
“I know it is going to be another big challenge tomorrow.
“I am extremely proud of myself, but also proud of the team. I wouldn’t be here if Leon (Smith, coach) didn’t have support in me.”
The best-of-five tie will be decided on Saturday, with a doubles match before two more singles rubbers deciding who will go through to the second qualifying round in September.