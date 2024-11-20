Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Germany beat Canada 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the Davis Cup semi-finals where they will face the Netherlands who advanced with a stunning upset of hosts Spain.

Without world number two Alexander Zverev, Germany went ahead when Daniel Altmaier beat Gabriel Diallo 7-6(5) 6-4 and Jan-Lennard Struff fought back to overcome Denis Shapovalov 4-6 7-5 7-6(5) and seal victory in the tie.

Altmaier got the ball rolling by beating Diallo in a match lasting just under two hours. In the second singles rubber, Shapovalov took the first set against Struff. But Struff levelled the match and then secured the victory in a deciding tie-break, winning in two hours and seven minutes.

“Playing in the finals is amazing, I haven’t played Davis Cup the whole year and I’m proud to help the team get the first victory. I think we are in a great position now,” Altmaier said on court.

“The mental side is crucial. It’s a huge motivation for me. My fighting spirit helped me to win the first set and then I was getting into a better rhythm.”

Germany avenged their 2022 quarter-final loss to Canada who went on to claim their first Davis Cup title with victory over Australia.

Defending champions Italy will be led by world number one Jannik Sinner in their last-eight clash with Argentina on Thursday and the United States face Australia for a place in the semi-finals.

Agencies