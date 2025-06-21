Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Dayana Yastremska reaches Nottingham Open final despite grass allergy

Yastremka overcame her allergy to grass to make history for Ukraine in Nottingham

Sports Staff
Saturday 21 June 2025 19:09 BST
Yastremka is the first Ukrainian player to reach a WTA Tour final on grass in 17 years
Yastremka is the first Ukrainian player to reach a WTA Tour final on grass in 17 years (Getty Images for LTA)

Dayana Yastremska says she has an allergy to grass but became the first Ukrainian player to reach a WTA Tour final on the surface for 17 years after a 6-4 6-4 defeat of Poland's Magda Linette at the Nottingham Open.

Yastremska will seek her first WTA title since 2019, when she faces American McCartney Kessler on Sunday.

"I really love playing on grass, even though I think I have a bit of an allergy to grass," she said.

"I'm very excited, and I was proud of myself. In general everything worked pretty well. I can't wait to play in the finals tomorrow. Finally I won't be playing at 11 am, which I've been doing all week, so I can sleep tomorrow a little bit more!"

Kessler, who only recorded her first career grass court win last week, beat Rebecca Sramkova 6-4 6-2.

Reuters

