Emma Raducanu passes first round test in Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu moved into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells with victory in straight sets over Rebeka Masarova.

The 21-year-old Briton, given a wild card at this tournament, set up a meeting with Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska as she got past Spanish qualifier Masarova 6-2 6-3 in an hour and 45 minutes.

Raducanu claimed the opening three games with a double break, then was broken herself in the fourth before hitting back to secure the first set.

The second set followed the same pattern across the first four games, with the 2021 US Open champion going a double break up and Masarova replying by breaking back.

Raducanu subsequently wrapped things up with another break of Masarova’s serve, after her opponent had saved three match points, for her fourth win in eight matches in 2024.

She told Sky Sports: “Super important I think for me to get through that. I really think it’s one of the trickiest tournaments conditions-wise to play because it varies so much. I think I dealt with that really well and overcame a really tough opponent who is dangerous in these conditions.

“I really enjoy playing in America, some of my best results have been here, so I am very happy to be back here playing. I really appreciate all the love I was receiving.”