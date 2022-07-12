Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

It’s a long time – Dominic Thiem finally ends ATP Tour winless run

The Austrian has struggled since returning from a serious wrist injury in March

Eleanor Crooks
Tuesday 12 July 2022 15:59
Dominic Thiem ended a long winless run at the Nordea Open (John Walton/PA)
Dominic Thiem ended a long winless run at the Nordea Open (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Dominic Thiem recorded his first ATP Tour victory since May 2021 at the Nordea Open in Sweden.

The former US Open champion has struggled since returning from nine months out with a wrist injury in March, losing his first seven matches.

Thiem chose not to play at Wimbledon and instead dropped down to the Challenger Tour, where he registered a win in Salzburg last week against Filip Misolic.

The Austrian lost in the second round but has moved on to Bastad, where he came from a set down to defeat Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6 6-1 7-6 (5).

Thiem, whose ranking has fallen to 339, said in his on-court interview: “It’s a long time. My last victory was in Rome in 2021, it feels like a different world somehow.

Recommended

“Many, many things happened. It was tough, but it was also a very good experience I think, for life in general. I’m so happy that I got this first victory here today.”

In the second round, Thiem will take on Spanish fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in