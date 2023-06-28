Eastbourne International order of play and how to watch
Everything you need to know as the Eastbourne International gets underway
With just a week to go until the start of Wimbledon, the world’s best players will be keen to get their final preparation in at this week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.
The tournament, which takes place on the south coast of the United Kingdom, sees a star-studded women’s line-up with Coco Gauff and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur set to take part.
Britain’s Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage also feature but there will be no sighting of last year’s Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, after the world number three withdrew through illness.
Ryan Peniston, who produced a shock win against Ugo Humbert to reach the quarter-finals at Queens last week is also in action this week in the men’s draw.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Eastbourne?
The Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament begins on Monday 26th June at Devonshire Park. The final will take place on Saturday 1st July.
Order of Play (Wednesday 28 June)
Centre Court
Starts at 11:10 BST
Taylor Fritz vs Mackenzie McDonald
Followed By
Jodie Burrage vs Coco Gauff
Jelena Ostapenko vs Harriet Dart
Sebastian Baez vs Tommy Paul
Ana Bogdan vs Caroline Garcia
Court One
Starts at 11:10 BST
Daria Kasatkina vs Karolina Pliskova
Followed by
Liam Broady vs Mikael Ymer
Maxime Cressy vs Zhang Zhizhen
Camila Giorgi vs Ons Jabeur
How can I watch Eastbourne?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. BBC Sport has the rights to the WTA event only at Eastbourne. Their schedule for the week is as follows:
Wednesday, 28 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday, 29 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 30 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 1 July
Eastbourne
12:15-14:15 - BBC One
