Eastbourne International order of play and how to watch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With just a week to go until the start of Wimbledon, the world’s best players will be keen to get their final preparation in at this week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.

The tournament, which takes place on the south coast of the United Kingdom, sees a star-studded women’s line-up with Coco Gauff and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur set to take part.

Britain’s Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage also feature but there will be no sighting of last year’s Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, after the world number three withdrew through illness.

Ryan Peniston, who produced a shock win against Ugo Humbert to reach the quarter-finals at Queens last week is also in action this week in the men’s draw.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Eastbourne?

The Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament begins on Monday 26th June at Devonshire Park. The final will take place on Saturday 1st July.

Order of Play (Wednesday 28 June)

Centre Court

Starts at 11:10 BST

Taylor Fritz vs Mackenzie McDonald

Followed By

Jodie Burrage vs Coco Gauff

Jelena Ostapenko vs Harriet Dart

Sebastian Baez vs Tommy Paul

Ana Bogdan vs Caroline Garcia

Court One

Starts at 11:10 BST

Daria Kasatkina vs Karolina Pliskova

Followed by

Liam Broady vs Mikael Ymer

Maxime Cressy vs Zhang Zhizhen

Camila Giorgi vs Ons Jabeur

How can I watch Eastbourne?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. BBC Sport has the rights to the WTA event only at Eastbourne. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Wednesday, 28 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Thursday, 29 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Friday, 30 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 1 July

Eastbourne

12:15-14:15 - BBC One