Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mackenzie McDonald advanced to the quarterfinals at the Eastbourne International by upsetting top-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) Wednesday.

McDonald rebounded from a service break down in each at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

"It's a big win for me," McDonald said. "Taylor's a close friend, and it's always tough playing your friends. It was a battle out there."

Gregoire Barrere also scored an upset by eliminating fifth-seeded Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Also, Michael Ymer beat the last British men’s representative, Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4 and eighth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovi defeated qualifier Aleksandar Vukic 7-4 (4), 6-4.

In the women's draw, Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jodie Burrage.

The fifth-seeded Gauff won 10 straight games at one point.

She will next face third-seeded American Jessica Pegula, who beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Also, ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina beat Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and Madison Keys defeated Xiyu Wang 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Meanwhile, the governing body of women’s tennis announced a new circuit structure on Tuesday with a “pathway to handing out equal prize money” for men and women at combined WTA 1000 and 500 events starting from 2027.

Tennis has sought to be a leader in the battle for equality in the last couple of decades with equal prize money offered to men and women at the four Grand Slams.

AP, additional reporting by Reuters