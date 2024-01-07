Jump to content

Elena Rybakina wins Brisbane International in dominant win over Aryna Sabalenka

The Kazakhstan won 6-0 6-3 in the pair’s Australian Open final rematch.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 07 January 2024 06:43
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a shot in her final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus (Tertius Pickard, AP)
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a shot in her final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus (Tertius Pickard, AP)
(AP)

Elena Rybakina defeated world number two Aryna Sabalenka in their Australian Open final rematch with a dominant straight sets win to claim the Brisbane International.

The world number four from Kazakhstan charged out of the blocks, dominating the first set 6-0 and continuing the form through the second set 6-3, winning in just over 70 minutes.

Rybakina was clinical on break points, winning five of a possible seven, and limiting the Belarusian to just one break point.

Sabalenka was on a 15-game winning streak in Australia before the loss, spanning back to the start of 2023 in Adelaide and continuing through her Australian Open-winning campaign.

The win was 24-year-old Rybakina’s sixth career title.

