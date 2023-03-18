Jump to content

Elena Rybakina dominates top seed Iga Swiatek to reach Indian Wells final

The result sets up a repeat of the Australian Open final.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 18 March 2023 04:31
Elena Rybakina (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Elena Rybakina (Mark J Terrill/AP)
(AP)

Elena Rybakina breezed through world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-2 to secure a place in the women’s final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The 10th-ranked Kazakh made it two wins this season against Swiatek in a dominating display, following on from her fourth-round victory over the Pole at the Australian Open.

Rybakina was in control from the outset, consolidating an early break to race out to a 3-0 lead before claiming the first set in just 36 minutes.

The reigning Wimbledon champion was even more impressive in the second set.

She took just 20 minutes to build a 4-0 lead, before Swiatek was finally able to mount some resistance by holding serve at 5-1.

Swiatek claimed her first break of the match in the following game, but it was ultimately not enough as Rybakina went on to clinch a resounding victory.

The result sets up a repeat of the Australian Open final, after Aryna Sabalenka cruised to a 6-2 6-3 victory over world number seven Maria Sakkari in their semi-final clash.

Sabalenka edged Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 in Melbourne in January to earn her first major title.

