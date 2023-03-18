Elena Rybakina dominates top seed Iga Swiatek to reach Indian Wells final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elena Rybakina breezed through world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-2 to secure a place in the women’s final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The 10th-ranked Kazakh made it two wins this season against Swiatek in a dominating display, following on from her fourth-round victory over the Pole at the Australian Open.

Rybakina was in control from the outset, consolidating an early break to race out to a 3-0 lead before claiming the first set in just 36 minutes.

The reigning Wimbledon champion was even more impressive in the second set.

She took just 20 minutes to build a 4-0 lead, before Swiatek was finally able to mount some resistance by holding serve at 5-1.

Swiatek claimed her first break of the match in the following game, but it was ultimately not enough as Rybakina went on to clinch a resounding victory.

The result sets up a repeat of the Australian Open final, after Aryna Sabalenka cruised to a 6-2 6-3 victory over world number seven Maria Sakkari in their semi-final clash.

Sabalenka edged Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 in Melbourne in January to earn her first major title.