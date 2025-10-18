Elena Rybakina earns major WTA Finals boost with win over Jasmine Paolini

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elena Rybakina powered past Jasmine Paolini with a clinical 6-3 6-2 victory to secure her place in the Ningbo Open final, keeping her hopes of qualifying for next month's WTA Finals on track.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final on Sunday, after the Russian fourth seed beat compatriot Diana Shnaider 6-3 6-4 in the second semi-final.

Rybakina broke second-seeded Paolini for a 5-3 lead in the opening set before comfortably sealing it. The pair were locked at 2-2 in the second, but Rybakina shifted gears, breaking serve to lead 3-2 and claiming the next three games to wrap up the match in one hour and 29 minutes, during which the 26-year-old fired 10 aces and 30 winners.

"I knew the match would be very tough," Rybakina said after reaching her second final of the year. "Jasmine played really well this season. She's a really tough opponent. I knew I'd need to bring my best. I'm happy I stayed focused until the end and I won it in straight sets. I'm very excited. I'll try to bring my best (in the final). Let's see what's going to happen."

Despite the defeat, Paolini, who was runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon last year, remains in the hunt for one of the two remaining spots at the WTA Finals.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys have all qualified for the season-ending championship of the WTA Tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which runs from Nov 1-8.

Mirra Andreeva is yet to book her place, with Rybakina and Paolini competing with the 18-year-old for the final two places in the tournament.

Reuters