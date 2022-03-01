Elina Svitolina, the top-ranked Ukrainian tennis player, has withdrawn from a WTA tournament in Mexico after refusing to play against a Russian opponent.

World number 15 Svitolina called on the leading tennis bodies to follow the IOC’s recommendation to accept Russian or Belarussian nationals only as neutral athletes.

The 2019 Wimbledon semi-finalist was scheduled to face Russia’s Anastasia Potapova in Monterrey on Tuesday but confirmed on social media that she had pulled out.

The ITF has cancelled all tournaments scheduled to be held in Russia this year following the country’s invasion of Ukraine but Svitolina has called for firmer action.

“I believe the current situation requires a clear position form our organisations: ATP, WTA and ITF,” Svitolina said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“As such, we - Ukrainian players - requested to ATP, WTA and ITF to follow the recommendations of the ICO to accept Russian or Belarusian nationals only as neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems.

“Accordingly, I want to announce that I will not play tomorrow in Monterrey, nor any other match against Russian or Belarussian tennis players until our organisations take this necessary decision.

“I do not blame any of the Russian athletes. They are not responsible for the invasion of our motherland.

“Moreover, I wish to pay tribute to all the players, especially Russians and Belarusians, who bravely stated their position against the war. Their support is essential.”

The Russian player Andrey Rublev made headlines around the world when he signed ‘No War Please’ on a TV camera following a win in Dubai last week, while compatriot Daniil Medvedev has become the men’s number one.

Svitolina told Sky Sports News following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I’m shocked at this terrible nightmare. I’m really praying every single minute for my family, for my friends, for all people in Ukraine and around the world for safety, for peace.”