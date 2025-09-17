Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elina Svitolina takes Ukraine past Spain into Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals

Ukraine’s triumph meant Spain fell short of the semi-finals for the first time since 2008

Martyn Herman
Wednesday 17 September 2025 15:55 BST
Elina Svitolina is ranked 13th in the world
Elina Svitolina is ranked 13th in the world (Getty Images for Billie Jean Kin)

Elina Svitolina sent Ukraine into the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time as she battled back to beat Spain's Paula Badosa 5-7 6-2 7-5 in Shenzhen.

Marta Kostyuk had put Ukraine ahead in the quarter-final tie against the five-times champions by beating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-6 6-2 in the opening singles.

Badosa looked on course to drag Spain back into contention as she took a tight first set after breaking serve at 5-5, but 31-year-old Svitolina seized control to easily win the second.

World number 13 Svitolina was racing towards victory at 4-1 in the decider but Badosa reeled in the unforced errors, ratcheted up the intensity and made a spirited fightback with some heavy hitting as the rallies grew more intense.

Badosa even had a break point to lead 6-5, but could not convert it, and Svitolina then used all her experience to clinch the match on the Spaniard's serve in the next game.

Defeat meant Spain fell short of the semi-finals for the first time since 2008.

"Super pleased with the team performance - not only my performance because it takes a lot of people, with all the guys here in the tracksuits of Ukraine," a relieved Svitolina, now her country's record winner of Billie Jean King Cup singles with 18, said on court.

"It was really tough as Paula is a fighter and a great player. It's very important for this team and our country to be in the semi-finals for the first time."

Ukraine will face reigning champions Italy in the semi-finals on Friday after they beat China 2-0 on Tuesday.

The quarter-finals continue in Shenzhen on Thursday with Britain, bidding for their first title, up against Japan after the United States take on Kazakhstan.

Reuters

