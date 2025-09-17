Elina Svitolina takes Ukraine past Spain into Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elina Svitolina sent Ukraine into the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time as she battled back to beat Spain's Paula Badosa 5-7 6-2 7-5 in Shenzhen.

Marta Kostyuk had put Ukraine ahead in the quarter-final tie against the five-times champions by beating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-6 6-2 in the opening singles.

Badosa looked on course to drag Spain back into contention as she took a tight first set after breaking serve at 5-5, but 31-year-old Svitolina seized control to easily win the second.

World number 13 Svitolina was racing towards victory at 4-1 in the decider but Badosa reeled in the unforced errors, ratcheted up the intensity and made a spirited fightback with some heavy hitting as the rallies grew more intense.

Badosa even had a break point to lead 6-5, but could not convert it, and Svitolina then used all her experience to clinch the match on the Spaniard's serve in the next game.

Defeat meant Spain fell short of the semi-finals for the first time since 2008.

"Super pleased with the team performance - not only my performance because it takes a lot of people, with all the guys here in the tracksuits of Ukraine," a relieved Svitolina, now her country's record winner of Billie Jean King Cup singles with 18, said on court.

"It was really tough as Paula is a fighter and a great player. It's very important for this team and our country to be in the semi-finals for the first time."

Ukraine will face reigning champions Italy in the semi-finals on Friday after they beat China 2-0 on Tuesday.

The quarter-finals continue in Shenzhen on Thursday with Britain, bidding for their first title, up against Japan after the United States take on Kazakhstan.

Reuters