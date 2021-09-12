Former tennis star Andy Roddick has told people to ‘stop overreacting’ to Emma Raducanu’s medical break in the US Open final.

Brit Raducanu skidded to try and return Leylah Fernandez’s shot during the last game of the match which resulted in the 18-year-old’s knee bleeding.

At this point, Raducanu was leading by one set and five games to three in the second. Fernandez was on the verge of breaking her opponent when the break came in, with some claiming it had an influence on the match.

Roddick disagreed and tweeted: “Everyone trying to kill joy by overreacting to the stoppage in play to stop the knee bleeding, just stop …. It’s not even Emma’s call.

“They will not allow active bleeding while on court. Had to be addressed. Out of her control. This match won’t be defined by that. Just stop.”

Fernandez made her feelings known about how long the break took, having words with officials within earshot of Raducanu as she received treatment.

The match got back underway and the British star managed to win the game to claim the US Open. The teenager did so without dropping a set throughout the tournament, winning 20 in a row.

Emma Raducanu lifting the US Open trophy (AFP via Getty Images)

Raducanu became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam title at only her second major tournament.

She said post-match: “I’ve always dreamed of winning a grand slam. You say, ‘I want to win a grand slam’, but to have the belief I did, and actually executing, winning a grand slam, I can’t believe it.

“I first started when I was a little girl but I think the biggest thing that you have visions of, for me it was just winning, the winning moment, and going to celebrate with your team in the box. That’s been playing in my head a couple of nights. I’ve fallen asleep to that.”