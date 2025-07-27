Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Emma Raducanu outclassed in Citi Open semi-final as encouraging run comes to an end

The British No 1 was beaten in impressive fashion by Anna Kalinskaya

Sports Staff
Sunday 27 July 2025 04:44 BST
Comments
Emma Raducanu is out of the Citi Open
Emma Raducanu is out of the Citi Open (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the Citi Open in a 6-4 6-3 semi-final defeat to Anna Kalinskaya.

The British No 1 matched the Russian early, using her superior serve to pick up five aces in Washington.

However, she was frequently unable to take full advantage of her firepower as she failed to convert any of her four break point opportunities.

This left enough of a window for Kalinskaya to capitalise, clinching the first set before cruising through the second and wrapping up the victory in one hour and 34 minutes.

Anna Kalinskaya is into the Citi DC Open final
Anna Kalinskaya is into the Citi DC Open final (Getty Images)

"It was an interesting match. It's nice to play against Emma," world No 48 Kalinskaya said, who has set up a shot at her first WTA Tour title. "I'm proud of myself. I stayed aggressive and stuck to my plan."

Kalinskaya will play Leylah Fernandez in Sunday's final after the the Canadian edged out third seed Elena Rybakina in a marathon encounter that required three tie-breaks to be resolved.

Fernandez prevailed 6-7 7-6 7-6 after three hours and 12 minutes on court, continuing a strong run that had earlier seen her knock out Jessica Pegula on the DC hard courts. The Canadian was beaten by Raducanu in the 2021 US Open final.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in