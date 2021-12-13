Emma Raducanu out of Abu Dhabi event after testing positive for Covid-19

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi this week after testing positive for Covid-19.

The US Open champion had travelled to the United Arab Emirates ahead of the grandly-named Mubadala World Tennis Championship, where she was due to face Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on Thursday.

Raducanu must instead complete a period of isolation but, providing she does not experience any lingering illness, it should not affect her plans to travel to Australia ahead of the first grand slam of 2022.

In a statement released by organisers, the 19-year-old said: “I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately, after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity. I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back soon.”

The illness does disrupt Raducanu’s first proper pre-season training block, where she has been working with new coach Torben Beltz ahead of what will be her first full season on the WTA Tour.

The teenager will also be in isolation for Sunday’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year show, where she is the hot favourite to win the top prize.