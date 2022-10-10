Emma Raducanu named in GB team for Billie Jean King Cup despite injury concerns

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu has been named in Great Britain’s team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow next month despite concerns over a wrist injury.

The British number one has ended her WTA Tour season because of the problem, pulling out of tournaments in Romania and Mexico, but no decision has yet been made about the 12-country event, which begins on November 8 at the Emirates Arena.

Raducanu made her debut in the tournament in April’s qualifier against the Czech Republic, beating Tereza Martincova but losing heavily to Marketa Vondrousova amid more struggles with blisters.

The 19-year-old is joined in the team by Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson, with a fifth player to be added at a later date.

Britain will take on Kazakhstan and Spain in group matches at the World Cup-style event, with the winner of the pool going through to the semi-finals.

Despite losing to the Czechs, they were awarded a place in the finals as host nation, elevating them to the top level of the tournament for the first time since 1993.