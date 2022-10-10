Emma Raducanu named in GB team for Billie Jean King Cup despite injury concerns
The 19-year-old is joined by Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson
Emma Raducanu has been named in Great Britain’s team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow next month despite concerns over a wrist injury.
The British number one has ended her WTA Tour season because of the problem, pulling out of tournaments in Romania and Mexico, but no decision has yet been made about the 12-country event, which begins on November 8 at the Emirates Arena.
Raducanu made her debut in the tournament in April’s qualifier against the Czech Republic, beating Tereza Martincova but losing heavily to Marketa Vondrousova amid more struggles with blisters.
The 19-year-old is joined in the team by Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson, with a fifth player to be added at a later date.
Britain will take on Kazakhstan and Spain in group matches at the World Cup-style event, with the winner of the pool going through to the semi-finals.
Despite losing to the Czechs, they were awarded a place in the finals as host nation, elevating them to the top level of the tournament for the first time since 1993.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies