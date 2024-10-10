Emma Raducanu pulls out of two more tournaments in China due to injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from two more tournaments as she continues to recover from a foot injury.

The 21-year-old retired midway through her quarter-final against Daria Kasatkina in the Korea Open last month and revealed that she had sprained ligaments in her foot.

Raducanu subsequently withdrew from the China Open and Wuhan Open and has now been forced to pull out of next week’s Ningbo Open and the Guangzhou Open the following week.

It has been an untimely blow for the former US Open champion, who is half Chinese and had hoped to play tournaments in the country for the first time as part of a busy end to the season.

Instead, she will spend at least a month on the sidelines, with her target now to return for the Hong Kong Open beginning on October 28.

Raducanu, who is ranked 57th, is then planning to end her season playing for Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, with Anne Keothavong’s side taking on Germany on November 15.