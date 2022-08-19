Jessica Pegula stops Emma Raducanu’s run in Cincinnati

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu’s scintillating early run at the Western and Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula.

The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.

But the top-ranked American proved too tough a mountain for the defending US Open champion to climb.

Pegula took control early in the match, dictating ground play and converting two break-point opportunities to clinch the first set.

Another break early in the second then gave world number eight the momentum she needed to secure her place in the quarter-finals.

Pegula’s technical prowess disrupted the clinical tennis Raducanu exhibited in her earlier matches, with the 19-year-old giving up 21 unforced errors in the loss.