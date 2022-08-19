Jump to content
Jessica Pegula stops Emma Raducanu’s run in Cincinnati

The Briton knocked out Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in the first two rounds.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 19 August 2022 04:32
Emma Raducanu’s scintillating early run at the Western and Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula (Jeff Dean/AP)
(AP)

Emma Raducanu’s scintillating early run at the Western and Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula.

The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.

But the top-ranked American proved too tough a mountain for the defending US Open champion to climb.

Pegula took control early in the match, dictating ground play and converting two break-point opportunities to clinch the first set.

Another break early in the second then gave world number eight the momentum she needed to secure her place in the quarter-finals.

Pegula’s technical prowess disrupted the clinical tennis Raducanu exhibited in her earlier matches, with the 19-year-old giving up 21 unforced errors in the loss.

