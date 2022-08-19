Jessica Pegula stops Emma Raducanu’s run in Cincinnati
The Briton knocked out Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in the first two rounds.
Emma Raducanu’s scintillating early run at the Western and Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula.
The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.
But the top-ranked American proved too tough a mountain for the defending US Open champion to climb.
Pegula took control early in the match, dictating ground play and converting two break-point opportunities to clinch the first set.
Another break early in the second then gave world number eight the momentum she needed to secure her place in the quarter-finals.
Pegula’s technical prowess disrupted the clinical tennis Raducanu exhibited in her earlier matches, with the 19-year-old giving up 21 unforced errors in the loss.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.