Greg Rusedski gives verdict on who Emma Raducanu should bring in to coach her

Greg Rusedski has weighed in on Emma Raducanu’s search for a new coach, suggesting that the right trainer could lead the 18-year-old to multiple Grand Slam titles.

Following Raducanu’s shock US Open triumph in September, the Briton parted ways with Andrew Richardson, who had only been part of her team for a matter of months.

Raducanu is yet to replace Richardson, and since her title win in New York she has exited Indian Wells at the first hurdle and was most recently beaten in the Transylvania Open quarter-finals.

“I think she’s going to be a multiple Grand Slam champion,” Rusedski – himself a former British No1 – told Sky Sports. “I think she has the potential to be a world No1.

“What she has done in her first two majors, there’s very few that have done [that].

“There’s only three other female players that have got to the fourth round or better in both events in their first two majors. Chris Evert, who was world No1 and [a] multiple Slam winner. Jennifer Capriati, world No1 and multiple Slam winner. And Monica Seles, so she joins that category of elite superstars.”

In her first appearance at a Grand Slam, Raducanu reached the last 16 at Wimbledon this summer, before withdrawing from her meeting with Ana Tomljanovic because “the whole experience caught up with me”.

Raducanu then entered the US Open qualifying draw, going all the way into the main draw and eventually lifting the trophy as the first qualifier in history to do so at a major.

“We’ve never seen this in the game before, for someone to come through qualifying and go on to win a major,” Rusedski said, “so her future is going to be exceptional so long as she can stay healthy, put the right team around her. I think her future is going to be incredible.

“If she could tie up with that sort of coach on a long-term basis, I think that would be a great thing, but she’s got to find the right mix and the right person for herself.”

Raducanu has been linked with Darren Cahill, who reached a career-high ranking of No22 in the world during his playing career. The Australian works as an analyst for ESPN.

“Darren has got to want to do the job,” Rusedski said. “He’s got his television work he enjoys doing. He’s got his family and he’s living in Australia these days, so you’ve got to find a way to convince him to take it.

“Knowing Darren, he’d want a long-term commitment and that’s something you look for as a coach. He’s got the pedigree, he’s got the CV, and he’s done it all in tennis so he’d be probably at the top of the list.”