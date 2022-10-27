Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emma Raducanu’s former coach reveals ‘red flags’ behind split

The 2021 US Open champion has been without a full-time coach since splitting with German Torben Beltz in April

Aadi Nair
Thursday 27 October 2022 09:01
Comments
<p>Former world number 20 Dmitry Tursunov spent time working with Raducanu earlier this year on a trial period</p>

Former world number 20 Dmitry Tursunov spent time working with Raducanu earlier this year on a trial period

(Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu’s former coach has revealed he decided not to continue in his role because of “red flags” he said he could not ignore.

The 2021 US Open champion has been without a full-time coach since splitting with German Torben Beltz in April.

Former world number 20 Dmitry Tursunov spent time working with Raducanu earlier this year on a trial period and is now coaching Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

The Russian could not agree terms for a more permanent stay and has now claimed there were issues he couldn’t overcome with the Brit.

“I was walking away from Emma regardless of whether there was another (player) available or not. We didn’t agree on the terms and there were some red flags that just couldn’t be ignored,” he said.

Recommended

“Our trial period was over at the US Open but I stuck around, trying to see if there was going to be a way to impress the team.

“She’s absolutely great, she’s a hard worker and she doesn’t think or act like she’s a superstar ... it was a very difficult decision for me to walk away from a player that I like and respect.”

Raducanu’s management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Raducanu, who pulled out of the Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury earlier this month, is scheduled to play in next month’s Billie Jean King Cup finals.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in