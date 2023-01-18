Jump to content

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open by fellow teenage star Coco Gauff

Raducanu lost the opening set but battled back into the second before losing a tie-break to go down 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 18 January 2023 10:01
<p>Emma Raducanu couldn’t find her best game in a chastening defeat</p>

Emma Raducanu couldn’t find her best game in a chastening defeat

(AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu suffered defeat to Coco Gauff to end her Australian Open bid in the second round in Melbourne.

The American seventh seed, one of the stars of the present and future of the women’s game alongside the Briton, proved too strong, prevailing 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Raducanu showed flashes of brilliance at times, particularly with her cultured backhand to move Gauff around the court.

Both Raducanu and Gauff struggled to settle in the early stages of the contest as breaks were swapped. But Gauff’s mettle shone through, grinding out games and saving break points at crucial moments as the match developed.

The 18-year-old has set up a third round tie against either No 29 seed Qinwen Zheng or Bernarda Pera.

More to follow…

