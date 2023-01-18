Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open by fellow teenage star Coco Gauff

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu suffered defeat to Coco Gauff to end her Australian Open bid in the second round in Melbourne.

The American seventh seed, one of the stars of the present and future of the women’s game alongside the Briton, proved too strong, prevailing 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Raducanu showed flashes of brilliance at times, particularly with her cultured backhand to move Gauff around the court.

Both Raducanu and Gauff struggled to settle in the early stages of the contest as breaks were swapped. But Gauff’s mettle shone through, grinding out games and saving break points at crucial moments as the match developed.

The 18-year-old has set up a third round tie against either No 29 seed Qinwen Zheng or Bernarda Pera.

More to follow…