Emma Raducanu splits with Dmitry Tursunov and set to link up with former Andy Murray coach
The Russian has left to work with another player and Raducanu will now focus on her fitness with Andy Murray’s former conditioning coach Jez Green
Emma Raducanu is searching for her fifth coach in 16 months after her relationship with Dmitry Tursunov came to an end.
The PA news agency understands Raducanu wished to continue with Tursunov, but the Russian decided to leave to work with another player.
The 19-year-old enjoyed some promising results under Tursunov, including reaching the semi-final of the Korea Open in Seoul last month.
However she has continued to suffer injury setbacks, retiring midway through her last-four clash with Jelena Ostapenko with a glute injury and withdrawing from last week’s Transylvania Open with a wrist problem.
To that end, Raducanu is set to prioritise working with Andy Murray’s former fitness coach Jez Green as she targets a return at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Glasgow in December.
