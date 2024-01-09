Jump to content

Emma Raducanu charity match ahead of Australian Open cancelled

The 21-year-old was due to face world number 25 Donna Vekic.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 09 January 2024 09:42
Emma Raducanu is making her grand slam comeback in Australia (PA Wire/PA)
Emma Raducanu is making her grand slam comeback in Australia (PA Wire/PA)
(PA Archive)

Emma Raducanu’s exhibition match ahead of her return to grand slam action at the Australian Open has been cancelled.

The 21-year-old Briton had initially been due to play her fellow former US Open champion Naomi Osaka in a charity match inside Rod Laver Arena as part of her preparations for the first major of the year.

Japan’s Osaka, who herself recently returned to action for the first time since giving birth to daughter Shai last summer, then withdrew from the match and was replaced by world number 25 Donna Vekic.

Australian Open officials later announced the match was off, with Raducanu reported to have pulled out due to feeling “sore” following practice on Monday.

The former British number one is due to make her comeback at a major tournament in Melbourne after being sidelined for eight months following wrist and ankle operations.

Raducanu, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2021, reached the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland last week before losing to Elina Svitolina.

