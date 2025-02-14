Emma Raducanu takes another WTA wild card in bid to halt losing run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu will continue to try to arrest her losing run against the best players in the world after taking another wild card into the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The former US Open champion is enduring the worst sequence of results in her career having lost four successive matches.

Raducanu has not managed to capitalise on wild card entries into tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Doha over the last two weeks, losing in the first round both times to Marketa Vondrousova and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Those losses followed another first-round defeat by Cristina Bucsa in Singapore and a hammering by Iga Swiatek after she had reached the third round of the Australian Open for the first time.

Alexandrova has gone on to reach the semi-finals in Doha, and Raducanu faces the prospect of another tough draw, with the top 10 all scheduled to play in Dubai.

But the 22-year-old, who will again be supported by mentor Jane O'Donoghue and fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura, has opted once more to capitalise on her high profile and bypass qualifying.

Qualifying for the Dubai tournament began on Friday, with the main draw underway on Sunday 16 February. Jasmine Paolini is the defending champion having kicked off a breakthrough 2024 with victory at the event last year.

PA