Emma Raducanu out of Eastbourne as Wimbledon concerns continue

The US Open champion is in a race against time to be fit after picking up another physical issue early in Nottingham last week

Eleanor Crooks
Friday 17 June 2022 17:01
Comments
Emma Raducanu walks off court after retiring in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)
Emma Raducanu walks off court after retiring in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Emma Raducanu was not among the British wild cards announced on Friday for next week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne as she continues to recover from a side injury.

The US Open champion is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon after picking up another physical issue early in her first-round match in Nottingham last week.

Raducanu completed only seven games before withdrawing and, having indicated she may be fit to play in Eastbourne, the 19-year-old decided against seeking a wild card.

She may instead opt to play a match at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition at the Hurlingham Club next week but, assuming she is fit, will go into her home grand slam with very limited grass-court preparation.

Ryan Peniston and Katie Boulter have been rewarded for their strong performances this week at Queen’s and Birmingham, respectively, with wild cards alongside Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, Jack Draper and Jay Clarke.

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans were the automatic British entries, while the headline act of the week will be the returning Serena Williams, who is playing doubles with Ons Jabeur.

