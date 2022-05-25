Emma Raducanu out of French Open after second-round defeat

Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open after losing in the second round on Wednesday.

The British number one fell in three sets to Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 3-6 6-1 6-1.

Raducanu broke in the fifth and ninth games to take the first set 6-3 against the world number 47.

However, Raducanu's winners dried up as Sasnovich found hers and the 28-year-old levelled the match, taking the second set 6-1.

Raducanu was unable to convert five break points at 1-1 in the decider, and that game proved pivotal as Sasnovich went on to wrap up a 3-6 6-1 6-1 victory and reach the third round for the first time.

More follows...