Emma Raducanu out of French Open after second-round defeat
The British number one fell in three sets to Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open after losing in the second round on Wednesday.
The British number one fell in three sets to Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 3-6 6-1 6-1.
Raducanu broke in the fifth and ninth games to take the first set 6-3 against the world number 47.
However, Raducanu's winners dried up as Sasnovich found hers and the 28-year-old levelled the match, taking the second set 6-1.
Raducanu was unable to convert five break points at 1-1 in the decider, and that game proved pivotal as Sasnovich went on to wrap up a 3-6 6-1 6-1 victory and reach the third round for the first time.
More follows...
