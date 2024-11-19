Emma Raducanu puts Great Britain one win away from Billie Jean King Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Emma Raducanu made it a hat-trick of wins in Malaga to put Great Britain one victory away from the Billie Jean King Cup final.

The 22-year-old is yet to drop a set and followed up her successes against Jule Niemeier and Rebecca Marino by overcoming Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4 6-4.

Raducanu was a big favourite on paper against the world number 238 and she could not find the same fluency in a nervy encounter, but she did enough to clinch a priceless point.

“Every match is truly challenging,” said Raducanu. “As the tournament progresses it’s more and more. Today was a really tough battle.

“My opponent had huge ball striking. I’m really pleased with how I once again composed myself and served it out in both sets.”

The groups of local school children packed into the temporary arena helped create a lively atmosphere and Katie Boulter will now look to emulate her compatriot by maintaining a perfect record this week.

Victory over Rebecca Sramkova would send Britain through to the final of the competition, which was formerly known as the Fed Cup, for the fifth time but first since 1981.

Hruncakova has a good record in the event despite her lowly ranking but she has not faced many players of Raducanu’s calibre and once again the British player surged ahead.

There were signs of nerves from the 2021 US Open champion in her opening service game but she saved three break points and raced into a 5-1 lead, capitalising on Hruncakova’s sluggish movement.

Raducanu became a little passive trying to close out the set and Hruncakova pulled back three games in a row but the British number two clenched her fist after serving it out at the second time of asking.

The only previous time the pair had met, in Auckland at the start of last year, Raducanu suffered an ankle injury and retired after the second set, eventually undergoing surgery on the joint.

Happily there were no such mishaps here and Raducanu was donated a break for 3-2 in the second set thanks to four errors from Hruncakova, while another break put her on the verge of victory.

Again Raducanu wobbled getting over the line, needing two chances to clinch victory, which she eventually did thanks to an unreturnable serve.