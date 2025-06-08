Emma Raducanu feeling ‘pretty good’ as she steps up Wimbledon preparations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu felt “pretty good” after completing her first rigorous grass-court training session of the season as she manages an ongoing back issue in the build-up to Wimbledon.

The 2021 US Open champion, who suffered a second-round exit to Iga Swiatek at the French Open, has been hindered by persistent spasming for much of 2025.

She is set to play at Queens this week, with grand slam action at the All England Club scheduled to start on Monday, June 30.

“I got back (from Paris) last week and then I got straight back on the court,” Raducanu told a press conference.

“I had a small interruption with a bit of a back spasm again, which was a bit annoying and that hindered my grass prep. But the last few days I have managed to get on the grass.

“I can’t really predict the future. I know I have been managing my back for the last few weeks now and it’s something that comes and goes.

“It can be frustrating. I try not to let it get to me because I have a pretty good feel when it happens of how to manage it. All I can do is deal with what’s in front of me

“Today was the first day I opened it up and played points on the grass. It is pretty early days and I can’t say I have had a lot of prep on it. But I felt pretty good today.”

British number two Raducanu, who is ranked 41st in the world, was dismantled 6-1 6-2 by reigning champion Swiatek at Roland Garros.

Subject to overcoming a qualifier, she could face current Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round at Queens, while she is set to pair up with British number one Katie Boulter in the doubles.

“Playing a doubles match with Katie will hopefully give me a good feel for that surface and it will be positive,” the 22-year-old said.

“I really like playing with Katie. We’ve practised a few times together in the past at Billie Jean King Cup ties.”