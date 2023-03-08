Emma Raducanu sparks Indian Wells fears after pulling out of doubles exhibition

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu has sparked new injury fears after withdrawing from a charity exhibition event prior to her opening match at Indian Wells.

The 20-year-old had been due to play mixed doubles along with Cameron Norrie in the Eisenhower Cup but organisers announced she had pulled out, without giving details.

Raducanu is scheduled to face Danka Kovinic in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament on Thursday in what will be her first match since January’s Australian Open.

The British number one ended her 2022 season early after suffering a wrist injury in October, and also battled to overcome an ankle injury in the build-up to Melbourne.

She was recently forced to pull out of the Austin Open due to tonsillitis.

Raducanu is at risk of falling out of the world’s top 100 due to her lack of recent ranking points.

Iga Swiatek is favourite to become the first woman to win successive Indian Wells tournaments since Martina Navratilova in 1991 and the 21-year-old has given every indication she is poised to do so, posting a 12-3 record to start the year and winning the title in Doha.

Last year, the Pole outgunned Maria Sakkari to claim the title and went on to complete the Sunshine Double amid a scorching 37-match winning streak.

But danger lurks in the form of 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, who she could face in the third round.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka is also brimming with confidence after starting the year with a 13-match winning run and capturing her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January.